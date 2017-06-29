Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Takes seat Thursday

Chisenhall is out of the lineup Thursday against the Rangers.

Chisenhall has made six straight starts for Cleveland, but struck out three times Wednesday to snap a five-game hitting streak. He'll get the day off to reset, clearing the way for Brandon Guyer in right field.

