Indians' Lonnie Chisenhall: Will land on disabled list
Chisenhall (calf) will head to the disabled list prior to Friday's game against the A's, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.
Chisenhall exited Sunday's game against Detroit with a right calf injury that he suffered while trying to beat out a double play. The team was hoping that Chisenhall's calf would recover over the course of the All-Star break, but it's apparent that the outfielder needs more time off. Abraham Almonte will likely take over in right field during his absence.
