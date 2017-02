Perez was signed to a minor league contract with the Indians on Friday.

The veteran lefty battled injuries while with the Blue Jays in 2014 and spent all of last season in Japan, where he notched a 8.02 ERA with 19 strikeouts and 15 walks over 21.1 innings. He'll likely be a spring training arm, and his odds of latching on with one of the Indians' upper-level minor league teams appear slim.