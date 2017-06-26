Indians' Michael Brantley: Activated, but remains on bench Monday

Brantley (ankle) isn't included in the lineup Monday against the Rangers.

It doesn't appear that Brantley suffered an unexpected setback with his sprained right ankle after being activated from the disabled list earlier Monday. Instead, the Twins are likely just keeping Brantley available off the bench in order to get an extra right-handed bat in the lineup against a tough lefty in the Rangers' Cole Hamels. Brandon Guyer (wrist), who was also activated from the DL on Monday, will fill Brantley's normal spot in left field.