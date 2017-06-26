Indians' Michael Brantley: Activated from DL

Brantley was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Monday.

Brantley hasn't played since June 14 while recovering from a sprained right ankle, but he seems good to go after completing some batting and running drills. The veteran outfielder will likely return to the Indians' outfield when they open up a four-game set with the Rangers on Monday, looking to build on his .296/.360/.432 slash line. Daniel Robertson and Shawn Armstrong were optioned to Triple-A in corresponding moves.