Indians' Michael Brantley: Ahead of schedule in rehab

Brantley (shoulder) says he is ahead of schedule in his rehab and is hitting off a tee every day, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

This is more positive news for Brantley on the rehab front. He's currently doing two hitting sessions per day and says he feels better than he did at this time last year. The contingent goal is for Brantley to resume normal baseball activities by the end of spring training, but the outfielder cautions he won't rush anything.