Indians' Michael Brantley: At 'end stages' of tee work

Brantley (shoulder) is at the "end stages" of his tee work, according to team president Chris Antonetti, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Slowly but surely, Brantley has increased the volume and intensity of his swings off the tee. He seems to be on the verge of taking the next step in his hitting progression, which will presumably be coach-pitch, soft-toss batting practice. The shoulder issues limited Brantley to just 11 games last year and the lost season has driven his cost down considerably, but his price figures to tick up if he looks healthy in spring training.