Indians' Michael Brantley: Back in lineup Tuesday
Brantley is back in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Rangers, batting third and playing left field.
It will mark Brantley's first game action since June 14, as the All-Star outfielder has been sidelined with an ankle sprain. The lefty is having a productive comeback season, batting .295 with 28 RBI and a .792 OPS over 54 games.
More News
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Activated, but remains on bench Monday•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Activated from DL•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Takes BP session Thursday•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Lands on DL with ankle sprain•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Held out of lineup Monday•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Returning from paternity list Monday•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....