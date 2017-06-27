Indians' Michael Brantley: Back in lineup Tuesday

Brantley is back in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Rangers, batting third and playing left field.

It will mark Brantley's first game action since June 14, as the All-Star outfielder has been sidelined with an ankle sprain. The lefty is having a productive comeback season, batting .295 with 28 RBI and a .792 OPS over 54 games.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories