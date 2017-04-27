Indians' Michael Brantley: Extends hitting streak to 10 games
Brantley went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Astros.
He now has a 10-game hitting streak, over which Brantley is batting .381 (16-for-42) with four homers, nine RBI, 11 runs and two steals. After a lost 2016, the 29-year-old looks completely healthy and back in top form.
