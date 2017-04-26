Indians' Michael Brantley: Goes deep for second straight game

Brantley went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Astros.

Brantley's fourth homer of the season, and second in as many contests, extended his hitting streak to nine games. Since April 13, the outfielder is slashing .368/.429/.737 with all four of his bombs, seven RBI and 10 runs. It's safe to say Brantley is back to being the elite player that he was before 2016's lost campaign.