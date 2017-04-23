Indians' Michael Brantley: Held out of lineup Sunday
Brantley is out of the lineup Sunday against the White Sox.
Brantley has started seven of the last eight games, and with the White Sox bringing left-hander Derek Holland to the hill Sunday, manager Terry Francona decided it was an opportune time to give the veteran outfielder a day off. Brandon Guyer will fill in for Brantley in left field and bat third in the order.
