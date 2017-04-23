Indians' Michael Brantley: Hits homer, drives in two runs

Brantley went 2-for-5 with a a two-run home run and two runs during Saturday's win over the White Sox.

After a lost 2016 campaign, Brantley is proving the shoulder injury is a thing of the past with a .310/.385/.517 slash line, nine runs, three home runs, 11 RBI and three stolen bases. His cross-category contributions make him a valuable asset and hitting in the heart of a potent lineup helps his fantasy floor.