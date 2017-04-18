Indians' Michael Brantley: Hits second homer in Monday's win

Brantley went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in Monday's 3-1 win over the Twins.

It was Brantley's second home run of the season, and the outfielder is now slashing .268/.348/.463 with four runs, eight RBI and two stolen bases in 46 plate appearances. The Tribe is keeping him rested by sitting him against select left-handed pitchers after he played in just 11 games in 2016 due to a shoulder injury. The good news is that the 29-year-old lefty looks fully healthy, and he should provide solid numbers across the board for fantasy owners that took the plunge on him. After all, he's just three years removed from a .327-20-97 season.