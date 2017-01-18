Indians' Michael Brantley: Hitting off tee

Brantley (shoulder) is continuing to progress in his recovery and is now hitting off a tee, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

It appears Brantley is on track to be ready for spring training as he continues the long road back from shoulder surgery. The 29-year-old is still working towards resuming full baseball activities, but this is certainly a positive sign going forward.

