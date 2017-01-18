Indians' Michael Brantley: Hitting off tee
Brantley (shoulder) is continuing to progress in his recovery and is now hitting off a tee, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
It appears Brantley is on track to be ready for spring training as he continues the long road back from shoulder surgery. The 29-year-old is still working towards resuming full baseball activities, but this is certainly a positive sign going forward.
More News
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Resumes non-contact swinging•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: To resume hitting after Christmas•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Expects to be ready for spring training•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Could miss significant time in 2017•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Undergoes successful surgery•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: To undergo season-ending surgery•