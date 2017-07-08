Indians' Michael Brantley: Knocks in four Friday
Brantley went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and four RBI in Friday's 11-2 win over the Tigers.
That's now three straight multi-hit performances for Brantley, who's hitting .368 (14-for-38) with seven runs and eight RBI in 10 games since recovering from an ankle sprain.
