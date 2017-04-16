Indians' Michael Brantley: Playing time to be limited in April

Brantley will be used judiciously throughout April and possibly longer, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Brantley, who played just 11 games last season due to shoulder problems, is being carefully deployed by manager Terry Francona in the early portion of 2017 in hopes of conserving the outfielder for later in the season. The Indians have been resting Brantley against selected lefties since the start of the year, and Francona says the practice will continue at least through April. Through 33 at-bats, the 29-year-old is slashing .242/.324/.394 with three extra-base hits and 10 strikeouts.