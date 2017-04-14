Indians' Michael Brantley: Pops first homer in nearly 600 days
Brantley went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the White Sox.
It had been 581 days since the embattled outfielder hit his last MLB home run in September of 2015. Brantley extended his RBI streak to four games Thursday while making it his sixth game in eight starts this year with a run driven in. It should be noted that the 29-year-old also struck out twice against the South Siders, raising Brantley's strike out rate to 31 percent through 29 at-bats.
