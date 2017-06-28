Indians' Michael Brantley: Ready to provide consistency in battered outfield

Brantley (ankle) went 1-for-4 Tuesday against the Rangers in his first game back from his time on the disabled list.

Brantley has been out since June 15 due to stints on both the paternity list and disabled list, but was able to hit a single in his return to action anyway. The left fielder's return will provide consistency for Cleveland's outfield, which just recently saw Brandon Guyer (wrist) return from injury while both Abraham Almonte (biceps) and Austin Jackson (quad) remain out.