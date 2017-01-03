Indians' Michael Brantley: Resumes non-contact swinging
Brantley (shoulder) began taking non-contact swings over the holiday break, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
A September report shed doubt on Brantley's four-month timetable, suggesting he could miss significant time in 2017, but the Indians have been adamant that Brantley will be ready for spring training. He played in just 11 games last season before being shut back down and ultimately undergoing a second shoulder surgery. Brantley turns 30 in May.
