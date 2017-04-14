Indians' Michael Brantley: Takes night off Friday

Brantley is not in the lineup Friday against the Tigers.

Brantley has been a staple in the three-hole this season, but with left-hander Daniel Norris taking the mound for Detroit, manager Terry Francona decided it was a good time for the outfielder's second night off of the season. Brandon Guyer will take over in left field and bat third in his stead.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories