Indians' Michael Brantley: Takes night off Friday
Brantley is not in the lineup Friday against the Tigers.
Brantley has been a staple in the three-hole this season, but with left-hander Daniel Norris taking the mound for Detroit, manager Terry Francona decided it was a good time for the outfielder's second night off of the season. Brandon Guyer will take over in left field and bat third in his stead.
More News
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Pops first homer in nearly 600 days•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Connects for walk-off hit Tuesday•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Gets day off Sunday•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Receives day off Wednesday•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Collects two hits Tuesday•
-
Indians' Michael Brantley: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...
-
Harvey's start promising but ...
Matt Harvey has exceeded all expectations in his first two starts, but Chris Towers says the...