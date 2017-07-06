Indians' Michael Brantley: Voted into ASG by peers

Brantley was named to the AL All-Star team after being voted on by the players, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Next week's affair in Miami will be Brantley's second All-Star Game, but this one comes with a different narrative. He made his first appearance in 2014, a year in which he won the Silver Slugger Award. This season, the veteran outfielder's numbers are borderline All-Star worthy, but his remarkable comeback from last year's injury-shortened campaign is deserving of the spotlight. Entering Wednesday, Brantley was hitting .297 with five home runs, 31 RBI and eight stolen bases.