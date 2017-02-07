Martinez will enter camp as a top contender to backup Jose Ramirez at third base, Fox Sports reports.

The Indians do not have a clear-cut backup option at third, and they'll need one so that manager Terry Francona can utility Ramirez's versatility on the infield. There will be stiff competition for Martinez though, as Erik Gonzalez, Giovanny Urshela and Yandy Diaz are all viable options. Martinez hit .238/.267/.307 in 101 at-bats (63 games) for the Indians and Red Sox last season. And although his offensive numbers aren't impressive, the 34-year-old's ability to play the outfield and other infield positions makes Martinez an attractive bench option.