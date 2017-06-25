Martinez signed a minor-league contract with the Indians on Sunday.

Martinez rejoins the organization for which he played from 2015 to the the beginning of this season, with trips to Boston and Tampa Bay in between, and will report to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday. The utility fielder has played in 28 big-league games this season, hitting just .162/.262/.189 at the plate. If he can turn things around in Columbus, there's a good chance Martinez will be back in action with the Indians at some point this summer.