Martinez has logged just six plate appearances (1-for-5 with a walk) over team's first 19 games of the season.

The utility man, whose offensive deficiencies are evidenced by his .197 career batting average over 585 plate appearances, is one of the least-used players on any MLB active roster. With Jason Kipnis' recent return from shoulder issues, Martinez's services may not be needed much longer by the Tribe.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories