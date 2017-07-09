Clevinger (5-3) dealt six scoreless innings, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out four Tigers to earn Saturday's win.

Over his last five starts, Clevinger has managed an impressive 1.67 ERA and 28 strikeouts over 27 innings. Saturday marked his second outing against the Tigers in less than a week, and he surrendered just one run on four hits over 12 innings against the Tribe's divisional foe. After beginning 2017 in the minor leagues, Clevinger will head into the All-Star break with a fine-looking 3.00 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and .184 BAA through 12 games (11 starts).