Clevinger allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out nine over six innings but had to settle for a no-decision in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Rangers.

A fifth-inning solo shot by Robinson Chirinos was his only real mistake. It was just the right-hander's third quality start of the season, while the nine Ks were a season high for Clevinger. He'll try to build on this momentum in his next start Sunday on the road against the Tigers.