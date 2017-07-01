Indians' Mike Clevinger: Performing well as back-end starter
Clevinger went 1-1 with a 4.26 ERA and 23:10 K:BB over four starts in June.
The sophomore continues to fill a rotation role nicely for Cleveland. Clevinger's second month as a starter wasn't as pretty as the first, but his overall 3.56 ERA and 1.19 WHIP are strong, and the 26-year-old's 10.3 K/9 is outstanding. Unfortunately, his inability to work deep into games limits his fantasy appeal.
