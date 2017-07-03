Indians' Mike Clevinger: Shuts down Tigers for fourth win of season
Clevinger (4-3) threw six innings of one-run ball in Sunday's win over the Tigers, allowing two hits and five walks with seven strikeouts.
Clevinger struggled to put hitters away, tying a season high in walks, but he was effective at limiting hard contact and was only scored upon by an RBI double from J.D. Martinez in the third inning. He has now struck out 16 while allowing just two earned runs over his last 12 innings, turning in back-to-back quality starts against two strong offenses in the Tigers and Rangers. Clevinger's recent success has lowered his ERA down to an impressive 3.33 for the season, and he will look to keep it rolling Saturday against this same Detroit lineup.
