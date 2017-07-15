Indians' Nelson Rodriguez: Struggling big time at Triple-A
Rodriguez went 0-for-12 over his last four games for Triple-A Columbus prior to the All-Star Break and has not had consecutive games with a hit since early June, Branson Wright of The Plain Dealer reports.
The 23-year-old is enduring a rough ride in his first rodeo at Triple-A. Rodriguez is slashing just .134/.235/.303 through his first 73 games, while amassing a monstrous 42.1 percent strikeout rate.
More News
-
Indians' Nelson Rodriguez: Healthy at Triple-A•
-
Indians' Nelson Rodriguez: Sent back to minor league camp•
-
Indians' Nelson Rodriguez: Diagnosed with ankle sprain•
-
Indians' Nelson Rodriguez: Exits game with sprained ankle•
-
Indians' Nelson Rodriguez: Strikeouts and home runs galore at Double-A•
-
Indians' Nelson Rodriguez: Home runs and strikeouts•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...