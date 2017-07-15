Rodriguez went 0-for-12 over his last four games for Triple-A Columbus prior to the All-Star Break and has not had consecutive games with a hit since early June, Branson Wright of The Plain Dealer reports.

The 23-year-old is enduring a rough ride in his first rodeo at Triple-A. Rodriguez is slashing just .134/.235/.303 through his first 73 games, while amassing a monstrous 42.1 percent strikeout rate.