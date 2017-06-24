Indians' Nick Goody: Preventing rallies out of bullpen
Goody has allowed four runs in 28.2 innings with a 29:11 K:BB.
Goody's brightest attribute this season has been his ability to avoid the big inning. All four of the runs he's given up have come off of home runs, and he's only allowed two or more hits in three appearances. Overall, his WHIP is sitting at an impressive 0.98, which has been a big reason why Terry Francona has started to trust the reliever with work in later innings.
