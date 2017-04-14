Indians' Nick Goody: Returns to majors
Goody was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Friday.
The 25-year-old has yet to allow a run during his time in the Clippers bullpen, so he'll come up to Cleveland to offer some bullpen depth. He'll likely fill a middle-relief role unless he can dominate major-league hitters as well. In a corresponding move, Shawn Armstrong was sent to the minors.
