Goody was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Friday.

The 25-year-old has yet to allow a run during his time in the Clippers bullpen, so he'll come up to Cleveland to offer some bullpen depth. He'll likely fill a middle-relief role unless he can dominate major-league hitters as well. In a corresponding move, Shawn Armstrong was sent to the minors.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories