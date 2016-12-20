Goody was traded to the Indians for a player to be named later or cash considerations Tuesday.

The 25-year-old was designated for assignment earlier in the month to make room on the 40-man roster for Aroldis Chapman, but he'll get a new chance to crack the majors with this change of scenery. Goody possesses excellent strikeout numbers and some major league experience, but his lack of control and trouble with home runs could leave him in the minors for much of the 2017 season.