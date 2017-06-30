Pasquale was sent back down to Double-A Akron on Friday.

Just a day after coming up to Triple-A Columbus, the right-hander will head back down after giving up three runs (none earned) off four hits and two walks in three innings of work. Pasquale took the loss in his first appearance at the Triple-A level this season, and is set to rejoin Akron where he's amassed an ERA of 5.29 with a 61:29 K:BB in the 2017 campaign.