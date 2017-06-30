Indians' Nick Pasquale: Heads to Akron
Pasquale was sent back down to Double-A Akron on Friday.
Just a day after coming up to Triple-A Columbus, the right-hander will head back down after giving up three runs (none earned) off four hits and two walks in three innings of work. Pasquale took the loss in his first appearance at the Triple-A level this season, and is set to rejoin Akron where he's amassed an ERA of 5.29 with a 61:29 K:BB in the 2017 campaign.
More News
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...
-
Waiver Wire: Snell still worth owning?
Luis Castillo has caught Scott White's eye, but he's not willing to dump Blake Snell for him....
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...