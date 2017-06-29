Pasquale was promoted from Double-A Akron to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.

Pasquale struggled as a starter with Akron, posting a 5.45 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 13 starts (66 innings) before being shifted to the bullpen. He was sharp in his only relief appearance for the RubberDucks, prompting the Indians to see how he'll fare in the Triple-A bullpen.