Holmes hit his first professional home run in last Saturday's Arizona League game, Indians Prospective reports.

The Indians' second-round pick (64th overall) is hitting .233 with 15 strikeouts through his first eight games. Holmes, an 18-year-old outfielder, is already listed as one of the organization's top prospects. His development in the coming years will certainly be worth monitoring in dynasty formats.

