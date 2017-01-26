Indians' Richie Shaffer: Claimed by Indians
Shaffer was claimed off waivers by the Indians on Thursday.
This is the fifth stop so far this offseason for Shaffer, and quite possibly not the last. The 25-year-old slashed .227/.329/.367 with 11 homers in 428 at-bats with the Rays' Triple-A affiliate in 2016, and will merely add depth at first base if he is able to break camp with the big league club.
