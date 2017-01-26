Shaffer was claimed off waivers by the Indians on Thursday.

This is the fifth stop so far this offseason for Shaffer, and quite possibly not the last. The 25-year-old slashed .227/.329/.367 with 11 homers in 428 at-bats with the Rays' Triple-A affiliate in 2016, and will merely add depth at first base if he is able to break camp with the big league club.