The Indians designated Shaffer for assignment Monday, Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reports.

Shaffer will depart his fifth organization of the offseason, after having previously owned 40-man roster spots with the Rays, Mariners, Phillies and Reds. The 25-year-old was a member of the Indians' 40-man roster for less than a week, but if he goes unclaimed off waivers, he'd likely stick in the organization as Triple-A depth. Shaffer has flashed solid pop during his time in the minor, but a lack of contact may prove to be his undoing as he looks to establish himself as a viable big-league option.