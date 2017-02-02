Shaffer received an invitation to attend spring training.

Shaffer spent the 2016 season with the Rays organization and split the season between Triple-A Durham and the big club. However, his performance was unimpressive at both spots. Over 20 games with Tampa Bay, he hit just .250 and struck out in 33 percent of his at-bats.

