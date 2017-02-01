Kaminsky believes that a change in his delivery posture will lead to more success in 2017, David Laurila of Fangraphs reports.

The 22-year-old left-hander still ranks as the Indians' 19th-best prospect, but has seen his stock fall ever since coming over to the Indians from the Cardinals in the summer of 2015 for Brandon Moss. Although Kaminsky has been solid (3.28 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 137 innings last year), his stuff - specifically his 6.0 K/9 and 1.9 K/BB - is reasonably unattractive compared to other young guns. There's an outside chance the former first-round pick will make his MLB debut with a spot start in 2017, but it would take a slew of injuries for Kaminsky to become a mainstay in the team's rotation.