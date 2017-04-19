Indians' Rob Kaminsky: Placed on 7-day DL
Kaminsky landed on the 7-day disabled list Wednesday with left forearm soreness.
Acquired from the Cardinals in 2015 as part of the Brandon Moss trade, Kaminsky has seen his prospect star diminish quite a bit after posting underwhelming strikeout rates the last one and a half seasons in the Indians organization. The forearm injury won't help Kaminsky's case for making his way to the big leagues anytime soon, even it proves to be only a short-term setback. Kaminsky made one start with Double-A Akron prior to hitting the DL, conceding five runs on six hits and two walks over five innings.
