Aviles was promoted to Triple-A Columbus on Friday.

Aviles has spent the last year and a half with the RubberDucks in Akron, accumulating a 3.98 ERA with a 1.35 WHIP during 31.2 innings in 2017. The reliever doesn't have hit-or-miss stuff, striking out just 51 over 86 innings during his time in Double-A, but has earned the chance to compete at the next level after toiling in the lower leagues since his draft day in 2010.