Aviles was promoted to Triple-A Columbus on Friday.

Aviles has spent the last year and a half with the RubberDucks in Akron, accumulating a 3.98 ERA with a 1.35 WHIP during 31.2 innings in 2017. The reliever doesn't have hit-or-miss stuff, striking out just 51 over 86 innings during his time in Double-A, but has earned the chance to compete at the next level after toiling in the lower leagues since his draft day in 2010.

CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories