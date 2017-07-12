Play

Perez slashed a dismal .178/.264/.252 in 34 games prior to the All-Star break.

The backup catcher has had a rough season, one in which he entered with a chance to take on a larger role. Outside of a cheap play in daily leagues when Yan Gomes needs a rest, Perez should not be rostered.

