Indians' Roberto Perez: Unproductive in limited playing time
Perez went 0-for-2 and drew his first walk of 2017 in Sunday's loss to the White Sox.
The early-season woes continued for the backup catcher Sunday, as he's now just 3-for-23 on the year. Tribe manager Terry Francona is committed to Yan Gomes as the team's routine backstop, and although the starter didn't open the season great, Gomes has picked it up recently. Perez simply isn't receiving enough volume, and with no change coming in the foreseeable future, he's practically irrelevant outside of a punt play in daily formats.
