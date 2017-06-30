Merritt is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Columbus to serve as the 26th man for Saturday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

While his role hasn't been confirmed yet, it seems likely that Merritt would start Game 2 for the Indians. The 25-year-old held his own in his spot start for the big club earlier in the month, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits through four innings. Regardless of his role Saturday, he'll likely be sent back to Columbus following the doubleheader to continue developing as a starter.