Merritt was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, MLB.com reports.

Merritt likely would have been in line to start one game of the Indians' doubleheader with the Tigers originally scheduled for Friday, but that plan was scrapped after rain pushed the twin bill back to Saturday. The Indians still brought the lefty up from the minors as their 26th man to offer another arm out of the bullpen, but he ended up going unused in both games.