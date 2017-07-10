Hentges returned to the mound Saturday for the first time since having Tommy John surgery last July. He walked one and notched a strike out in his one-inning appearance in the Arizona League, Indians Prospective reports.

The Indians selected the big southpaw with the 128th overall pick in 2014. Hentges fared well in a pair of Arizona League seasons, but struggled once reaching Low-A. He's certainly got the build of a big-league starter, but Hentges faces a long road to the Show at this point.