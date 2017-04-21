Bieber, playing in his first full-season with Low-A Lake County, has 20 strikeouts and no walks through his first three starts (2-1) to go alongside a 2.16 ERA and 1.14 WHIP.

Last year's fourth-round pick out of UC Santa Barbara has been pounding the zone through his first 16.2 innings with the Captains. Although, Bieber's 19 hits allowed (tied for third-most in the Midwest League) suggest the right-hander is catching too much of the plate. The 21-year-old has the talent that could boost him to a higher level before season's end, but he'll need to improve at baiting hitters to chase pitches out of the zone.