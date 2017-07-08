Indians' Shawn Armstrong: Optioned to Triple-A
Armstrong was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday.
With Carlos Santana coming off the paternity list, the Indians needed to clear a spot on the roster, and Armstrong was the casualty. He has a 4.26 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB in 19 innings with the big-league club this season. Look for him to return sometime in the second half.
