Indians' Shawn Armstrong: Rejoins major-league club
Armstrong was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old returns one day after being optioned to Triple-A with outfielder Austin Jackson (quad) heading to the DL. Armstrong has a 5.02 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with 14 strikeouts over 14.1 innings during his four stints with the Indians this season, and will likely be limited to low-leverage situations.
More News
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....