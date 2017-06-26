Armstrong was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Monday.

With Michael Brantley (ankle) returning from the disabled list ahead of Monday's series opener against the Rangers, Armstrong was the corresponding roster casualty. The 26-year-old, who owns a 5.02 ERA and 14:6 K:BB through 14.1 innings out of the Indians' bullpen this season, will remain an option for bullpen depth down the road.

