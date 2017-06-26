Indians' Shawn Armstrong: Sent back to minors
Armstrong was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Monday.
With Michael Brantley (ankle) returning from the disabled list ahead of Monday's series opener against the Rangers, Armstrong was the corresponding roster casualty. The 26-year-old, who owns a 5.02 ERA and 14:6 K:BB through 14.1 innings out of the Indians' bullpen this season, will remain an option for bullpen depth down the road.
More News
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...